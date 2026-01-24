Tottenham transfer news: Thomas Frank outlines Mathys Tel exit stance following Champions League squad admission

By Ben Sully | 24 Jan 2026 09:27 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:08

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has indicated that he plans to keep Mathys Tel beyond the end of the current transfer window.

Tel has only recently forced his way into Frank's lineup, starting four of the club's last five competitive matches.

However, the Frenchman was dealt a blow when he was dropped from Tottenham's Champions League squad for the second time this season, denying him the chance to feature in the final two League Phase games.

Tel replaced the injured Dominic Solanke for matchday six, featuring as a second-half substitute in December's win over Slavia Prague.

However, with Solanke now back from injury, UEFA rules forced Frank to choose between the 28-year-old and Tel ahead of the midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Frank keen to keep Tel at Tottenham

Tel has been left frustrated by his omission, which has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future with the club despite only joining Tottenham on a permanent deal last summer.

Ligue 1 side Paris FC have been mooted as one of Tel's potential suitors should Spurs open the door to a potential exit.

However, Frank seemingly has no plans to part ways with the Frenchman, insisting that he has full faith in him despite making the difficult decision to leave him out of the Champions League squad.

"It's very tough for Mathys," Frank told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League away clash with Burnley.

"My challenge was that it could only be him or Dom. I couldn't sub another player out. If so, I would have done it. It's not nice, but it's a football decision. It's not the same as saying I don't like Mathys at all. I chose Dom because of his experience. Luckily, he did very well.

"Unfortunately, it impacts on others. Mathys, in this case, and we need to get around him. He was disappointed, that's natural. But he's been very professional. He's a strong character.

"He has done well for us in many ways and started four of the last five, that's a clear signal I trust him and believe he can do something good."

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tel still has chance to contribute at Spurs

Tel has every right to be annoyed by the decision to drop him from the Champions League squad, especially since he previously enjoyed 16 appearances in the competition during his time with Bayern Munich.

That said, the 20-year-old could still have the opportunity to play regularly in the coming weeks, with Richarlison out until March with a hamstring injury.

Randal Kolo Muani has also struggled to find his best form during his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, Tel may be seen as the next-best striker option behind Solanke, while he also gives Frank another wide option.