Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: What to expect from Spurs in the 2026 January window - incomings and outgoings

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:08

Tottenham Hotspur made a strong start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, but after a difficult few months, the Londoners find themselves in the bottom half at the turn of the year.

As part of their plans to turn things around, Spurs are expected to be one of the most active top-flight clubs in the January transfer window, with a number of deals anticipated in both directions.

Thomas Frank's side are said to be in the market for a left winger, while a striker and left-sided defender are on the list should opportunities materialise this winter.

In order to fund their spending, the Lilywhites have already agreed their first exit of the window, and more could follow in the coming weeks to swell the coffers.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at what to expect from Tottenham in the 2026 January transfer window.

BRENNAN JOHNSON - OUT

According to reports, Spurs have already agreed a £35m fee with Crystal Palace for forward Brennan Johnson, who has also courted interest from the likes of Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has found starts hard to come by under Frank, seeing his place in the XI often taken by Mohammed Kudus, and he looks set to depart imminently in search of regular game time.

If Tottenham can recoup the reported figure for Johnson, then he would become the club's fourth-biggest sale, adding to the budget needed to sign a high-calibre forward in January.

RADU DRAGUSIN - OUT

© Imago / Sportimage

Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin has become something of a forgotten man in North London due to his injury woes, and he could follow Johnson out the door this winter.

Fabrizio Romano has said that a return to Serie A may be on the cards for the defender, naming Roma and Fiorentina as potential destinations.

However, Romano also added that Spurs have not yet given the greenligiht for Dragusin's departure, though the matter could be 'unlocked' in the coming weeks.

YVES BISSOUMA - OUT

© Imago

Due to a mixture of injury and disciplinary issues, Yves Bissouma is yet to make a competitive appearance under Frank, and it seems he may never get the chance to do so.

The midfielder is approaching the final six months of his Tottenham contract, and January represents the last chance Spurs have of pocketing a transfer fee for the 29-year-old.

Additionally, Bissouma was filmed allegedly inhaling laughing gas back in November - the same thing the 29-year-old was suspended for in 2024 - and it is said that he could be axed as a result.

SAVINHO - IN

© Imago

Tottenham failed in their attempts to sign Savinho in the summer of 2025, but the Manchester City winger could be available to make a switch to the capital in January.

The Brazilian has made just nine starts for the Citizens across all competitions this season, and with Antoine Semenyo potentially joining Pep Guardiola's side in the coming days, his game time could be reduced even further.

David Ornstein noted to Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast on December 15 that Spurs would have the money to bring a wide attacker in during the winter window, and, when speaking on Savinho, said, "it didn't come to fruition [in the summer], maybe it will in January."