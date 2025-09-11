Ange Postecoglou makes a revelation about his Tottenham Hotspur sacking and comments on Daniel Levy's departure from the club ahead of his first match in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he "knew" he would be sacked by the Lilywhites before the Europa League final.

The Australian is back in the Premier League just a few months on from being given the boot by the North London giants, despite leading them to their first trophy in 17 years and a place in the Champions League for 2025-26.

However, ending a 17-year silverware drought was not enough to make up for a 17th-placed Premier League finish for Postecoglou, who was fired after overseeing Tottenham's worst-ever season in the competition.

The former Celtic treble winner will soon return to the capital, though, as his first assignment as Forest head coach comes away to former derby rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime.

Reflecting on his time in charge of Tottenham, Postecoglou told reporters at his pre-game press conference that he anticipated the axe even before the 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United, which ultimately made no difference to his future.

Postecoglou "knew" Tottenham sack was coming before Europa League final

"It wasn't great," Postecoglou said. "I knew it was coming, so it wasn't a surprise, that was the one thing. I knew it was coming a fair way before the final.

"But we won it, we had the parade, so it was a great three days and I didn't want to tarnish that. But after that I kinda knew it was done. So from my perspective, you have a chance to process that.

"Whether I feel it was unjust, other people make those decisions. They make those determinations, that's up to them. You'd have to ask them their reasoning for it."

Postecoglou was the 13th of 14 different head coaches at Tottenham during the Daniel Levy era, which recently ended abruptly when Spurs' former executive chairman was supposedly removed from his position after a 24-year reign.

Spurs initially stated that Levy stepped down from his post, but the 63-year-old is now understood to have been replaced in the hope that a new regime will elevate Tottenham to even greater trophy-winning heights under CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

Postecoglou comments on Daniel Levy Tottenham exit

Postecoglou was unsurprisingly asked for his take on Levy's departure, and he revealed that he saw little of the chairman while at Hotspur Way, adding: "I don't think this is kind of the forum for me to speak about that at length.

"I didn't have a great deal of interaction with Daniel, that's the reality of it. I tend to get on with my daily business and do what I need to do.

"He was there for a long time, he invested a hell of a lot in that football club in terms of building it up to where it was. I guess he appointed me so I've got to be thankful for that. Hopefully I repaid it by providing a trophy they hadn't had for a very long time."

Postecoglou also detailed how he wants his Forest side to play ahead of Saturday's taxing trip to Arsenal, whom they have not beaten away from home in any competition since 1989.

The Australian will be missing on-loan Gunners full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and fellow defender Ola Aina (hamstring) for the trip to the Emirates, so new signing Nicolo Savona is expected to make his full debut shortly after his arrival from Juventus.