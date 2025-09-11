Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou reveals his intentions regarding his team's style of play at his first press conference.

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that changing Nottingham Forest's style of play will be "a gradual process".

Earlier this week, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was confirmed as the successor to Nuno Espirito Santo after a breakdown in the relationship between the Portuguese and owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Despite Forest appointing a head coach who won last season's Europa League, there has been plenty of debate over whether Postecoglou is a suitable fit.

In sharp contrast to Forest sitting relatively deep under Nuno and adopting a style that suits forward Chris Wood, Postecoglou played with a high line and pressing strategy at Spurs.

Postecoglou addresses topic of Forest style of play

Speaking at his first press conference as Forest head coach, Postecoglou hinted that he felt too much had been made over their different philosophies.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou acknowledged that there would be some level of transition with regards to implementing what Marinakis hopes to be a more attractive brand of football.

The 60-year-old said, as quoted by the Nottingham Post: "It's the nature of football. You don't know what circumstances you will take over.

"You look at the job Nuno did and Coops before that. They have had two excellent managers.

"In terms of the style, it's pretty familiar territory for me. It was the same when I took over at Spurs.

"It will be a gradual process. In terms of the squad, Nuno himself was probably transitioning into something a bit different. It's a matter of making it as smooth as possible for the players."

He added: "I do like my teams to play exciting football and score goals. I want fans to be excited. I make no apologies for that

"But it is all with the end goal of winning football games. I see a group of players and the opportunity to build something that will be good to watch."

What next for Forest and Postecoglou

Postecoglou faces the unusual bedding-in period of four successive away games against Arsenal, Swansea City, Burnley and Real Betis respectively.

His first City Ground fixture does not take place until September 27, providing him with an opportunity to win over any fans who are not supportive of his appointment.