Thomas Frank sent honest Conor Gallagher message by ex-Tottenham midfielder after Burnley disappointment

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Conor Gallagher will not be the answer to the Lilywhites' disastrous Premier League form following an underwhelming top-flight debut, an ex-Spurs midfielder has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The England international has immediately been drafted into Thomas Frank's first XI following his £34.7m arrival from Atletico Madrid, but he did not have the desired impact in Saturday's disappointing 2-2 stalemate with Burnley.

Gallagher created one chance and had one shot at Turf Moor - a big chance that was saved by Martin Dubravka - while losing possession 11 times and being dribbled past twice.

The ex-Chelsea man did win five of his eight ground duels, but his overall performance was perceived as underwhelming, as Tottenham's winless Premier League run stretched to five games.

Speaking to Sports Mole in association with Spreadex Sports, former Tottenham man Danny Murphy expressed his belief that Gallagher would not be the solution to Tottenham's attacking plight, as creativity is not his forte.

'Conor Gallagher will not be the answer for Tottenham'

“He is a super athletic, tenacious midfielder who gives his all. He's got super experience in the Premier League, good leadership qualities, was captain at Chelsea. He's a strong character. He'll bring some confidence and energy around the building.

“You could argue they have similar players when you think of Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Palhinha. Maybe not Bentancur, but all the rest are ball-winning midfielders who can get about the pitch. Super athletes who can do the dirty work.

“Bentancur is probably the one out of all those I mentioned who is a bit more creative, as is Gray. But is he better than what we already had? I think there's an argument for that. He's more experienced than Bergvall and Sarr, so I think it's a good move.

“I like Gallagher, but I don't think he's going to be the answer Tottenham getting wins, because the creative element isn't really his strength.”

Gallagher was given a 5/10 rating by football.london for his performance in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Burnley, which left the Lilywhites in 14th place in the Premier League table, just eight points above the relegation zone.

What else do Tottenham need in the January transfer market?

Gallagher is one of two players to have come through the Tottenham door this month; the midfielder's signing preceded the arrival of Brazilian left-back Souza from Santos, but the teenager is viewed as more of a future prospect.

Frank still has Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie as left-back cover following Ben Davies's injury, but Tottenham are pressing ahead with plans to sign Liverpool's Andy Robertson, whom they have also reportedly struck a verbal agreement with.

The Scotsman boasts the second-most assists of any Premier League defender all time - only behind Trent Alexander-Arnold - but he is also unlikely to solve Spurs' creative issues on his own while Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison recover from knee injuries.

However, Tottenham may be reluctant to sign another number 10 ahead of Maddison and Kulusevski's eventual comebacks, but more wide options would not go amiss after Mohammed Kudus's serious injury.

Manchester City's Savinho, Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis, RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville are all said to be on Spurs' shortlist, but moves for any member of the quintet in January will be difficult to pull off.