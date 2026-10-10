Tottenham to fly out for Roberto De Zerbi's team-bonding training camp after Man United clash

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly travel to Spain for a training camp after the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Spurs went into the international break as the Premier League's bottom side are mustering just two points from their first five matches.

Tottenham also drew a blank in their first four matches before they netted two late goals in a narrow defeat to Aston Villa before the international window.

Roberto De Zerbi's charges will attempt to claim their first win of the Premier League season when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford later today.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Spurs set to travel to Spain for early training camp

According to BBC Sport, the Tottenham squad will then fly out to Spain to hold a training camp, no matter the result in the Saturday evening kickoff.

Spurs will spend time in Marbella before they return to England ahead of their home meeting with Coventry City on October 19.

The report notes that it is 'unusual' to hold a training camp at such an early stage of the season, noting that clubs tend to head to warm climates in the winter.

De Zerbi hopes that the trip to southern Spain will allow his squad to bond and ultimately spark an upturn in fortunes on the pitch.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Time will tell over training camp success

There will be many eyebrows raised about the timing of a warm-weather training camp, just days after many players returned from a long international break.

That said, De Zerbi needs to find a way for his squad to become a cohesive unit following a whole host of new additions in the summer.

Spurs recruited 10 players, including the big-money additions of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Savio and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The nine-day window between the games against Man United and Coventry will certainly offer De Zerbi the chance to get valuable training time with the group, although there will be an expectation for them to return from their trip with a strong performance against newly-promoted opposition.

Ultimately, De Zerbi's future at Spurs will depend on results in the coming weeks and months.