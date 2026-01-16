Team News: Tottenham vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur welcome relegation-threatened West Ham United to North London for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.
Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round last weekend, while the Hammers won 2-1 after extra time against QPR, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs. WEST HAM UNITED
SPURS
Out: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Richarlison (hamstring), Pape Sarr (AFCON)
Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (knock), Yves Bissouma (other)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Palhinha; Simons, Gallagher, Tel; Kolo Muani
WEST HAM
Out: Konstantinos Mavropanos (neck), Lukasz Fabianski (back), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON)
Doubtful: Lucas Paqueta (back), Mateus Fernandes (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos