Team News: Spurs vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to North London for an all-Premier League clash in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.
While Spurs suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, Villa were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace on the same day, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs. ASTON VILLA
SPURS
Out: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring)
Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Van de Ven, Davies; Palhinha, Gray; Kolo Muani, Simons, Tel; Richarlison
ASTON VILLA
Out: Emiliano Martinez (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)
Doubtful: Tyrone Mings (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Garcia, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Malen