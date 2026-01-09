FA Cup
Spurs
Jan 10, 2026 5.45pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aston Villa

Team News: Spurs vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to North London for an all-Premier League clash in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

While Spurs suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, Villa were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace on the same day, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs. ASTON VILLA

SPURS

Out: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Van de Ven, Davies; Palhinha, Gray; Kolo Muani, Simons, Tel; Richarlison

ASTON VILLA

Out: Emiliano Martinez (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)

Doubtful: Tyrone Mings (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Garcia, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Malen

