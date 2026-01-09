Team News: Spurs vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jan 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 18:08

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to North London for an all-Premier League clash in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

While Spurs suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, Villa were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace on the same day, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SPURS

Out: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Van de Ven, Davies; Palhinha, Gray; Kolo Muani, Simons, Tel; Richarlison

ASTON VILLA

Out: Emiliano Martinez (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh), Ross Barkley (knee), Evann Guessand (AFCON)

Doubtful: Tyrone Mings (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Garcia, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Malen