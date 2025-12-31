Premier League Gameweek 19
Brentford
Jan 1, 2026 8.00pm
Spurs

Team News: Brentford vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brentford vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Still searching for their first-ever Premier League win at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford welcome former manager Thomas Frank and his team to the Gtech Community Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Bees were comfortably seen off 2-0 by the Lilywhites away from home just a few weeks ago, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. TOTTENHAM

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Sepp van den Berg (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Hickey; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

TOTTENHAM

Out: Pape Sarr (AFCON), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Xavi Simons (suspended), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (groin), Brennan Johnson (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

