Jan Vertonghen reveals that he has "been struggling for two weeks" with an ankle injury, but declares himself fit to face Arsenal next weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has declared himself "ready" to play a full part in Saturday afternoon's North London derby against Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a ankle injury that saw him miss the Lilywhites' EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United prior to the international break, as well as Belgium's 3-3 draw with Mexico last week.

Vertonghen was back involved against Japan on Tuesday evening, though, coming through the full 90 minutes unscathed to remain in contention to face Arsenal in next weekend's huge showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking after the match, the centre-back is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Yeah, nothing to worry about.

"I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend."

Vertonghen has featured 20 times for club and country so far in 2017-18, making 11 of those appearances in the Premier League.