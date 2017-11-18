Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Jan Vertonghen: 'I am ready for North London derby'

Vertonghen:
Jan Vertonghen reveals that he has "been struggling for two weeks" with an ankle injury, but declares himself fit to face Arsenal next weekend.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has declared himself "ready" to play a full part in Saturday afternoon's North London derby against Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a ankle injury that saw him miss the Lilywhites' EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United prior to the international break, as well as Belgium's 3-3 draw with Mexico last week.

Vertonghen was back involved against Japan on Tuesday evening, though, coming through the full 90 minutes unscathed to remain in contention to face Arsenal in next weekend's huge showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking after the match, the centre-back is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Yeah, nothing to worry about.

"I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend."

Vertonghen has featured 20 times for club and country so far in 2017-18, making 11 of those appearances in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen unties his shoelaces following the Europa League match against Gent on February 23, 2017
Your Comments
