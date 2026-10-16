Tottenham injury news: Pedro Porro delivers two-word fitness update ahead of Coventry clash

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has revealed he is close to a return from injury.

Last month, the Spurs full-back missed two games against Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League and EFL Cup respectively.

Porro then returned to action in a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, but he was forced off inside 20 minutes due to a hamstring issue.

As a result, he missed Spain's first four Nations League fixtures and Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend.

© Imago / Dave Shopland

Porro delivers encouraging injury update

The Spain international has now delivered a positive update on his recovery process via a social media post.

Porro posted a clip on Instagram of him leaping onto a plyometric box from a seated position, along with the caption, "almost back".

The exercise seemed to show that Porro's hamstrings are in good condition ahead of Tottenham's home meeting with newly-promoted Coventry City.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi will provide an update on Porro's injury status when he speaks in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Pedro Porro is “almost back” from his injury! ?? https://t.co/HM26XPmX2X — Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) October 16, 2026

Who are De Zerbi's other injury concerns?

De Zerbi will be keen to welcome back his first-choice right-back, although he will also want to exercise caution in an effort to avoid any setbacks.

In regard to other injury concerns, the Tottenham boss is unable to call upon Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski due to knee injuries.

Winger Mykhailo Mudryk remains sidelined with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last four competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur will start a three-match ban following his dismissal at Old Trafford last weekend.