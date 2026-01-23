Tottenham injury news: Spurs matches Lucas Bergvall could miss following latest injury blow

By Carter White | 23 Jan 2026 16:02 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:46

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is reportedly set for a period on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old started Spurs' 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Swedish sensation Bergvall managed 62 minutes before sustaining the ankle problem following a heavy tackle.

The youngster was replaced by centre-back Junai Byfield, who was making his senior debut for the Europa League holders.

Tottenham went on to win the game quite comfortably against a 10-man Dortmund, with Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke finding the net.

Bergvall set for sustained period on the sidelines?

According to The Athletic, Tottenham midfielder Bergvall could be sidelined for an extended period of time.

It is understood that Spurs will continue to monitor the Swede over the coming days to unearth the extent of the problem.

Asked about Bergvall's condition post-match, Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said: “Unfortunately, Lucas picked up an ankle injury, he keeps being very unlucky with injuries and it looks like it could be a longer one."

“He is being assessed for these two days, on the timeframe we will know more about it in the next couple of days.”

As mentioned by Frank, midfielder Bergvall has missed a number of stretches of this season already due to injuries.

How long is Bergvall out for?

Unless a miracle occurs in North London, Bergvall will be absent from Spurs' trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager is likely to miss a number of key league fixtures over the next month, with the Lilywhites facing Manchester City and Manchester United in early February.

By extension, Bergvall is now a doubt for the second North London derby of the campaign on February 22.