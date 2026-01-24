Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Teenage star could miss close to two months after update

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jan 2026 02:39

Tottenham Hotspur have been hit by a fresh injury blow, continuing the club's 2025-26 crisis.

The North London club have been decimated by fitness issues to key personnel throughout the season, leaving head coach Thomas Frank with a depleted squad for recent domestic and European assignments.

Despite the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid earlier this month, the Lilywhites remain short of options in the engine room as they attempt to climb from 14th in the table.

The latest setback comes at a precarious time for Frank, who is already under pressure following a disappointing run of results since the turn of the year.

Consequently, the hierarchy may be forced to reconsider their transfer strategy before the winter window closes next week.

Spurs injury news: Key youngster undergoes surgery after sustaining ankle sprain

The club confirmed on Friday that teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall has undergone surgery after sustaining a high sprain to his left ankle.

The 19-year-old was forced off during the second half of Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund following a robust challenge.

Frank confirmed on Thursday that the Sweden international is likely to face a significant period on the sidelines after being plagued by misfortune in recent months.

"We can confirm that Lucas Bergvall has today (Friday 23 January) undergone surgery on his left ankle," Spurs' statement read.

"The 19-year-old midfielder suffered a high ankle sprain during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund.

"Lucas will now commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff."

The injury represents another frustrating blow for a player who had only just returned to the matchday squad following a groin problem.

Midfield crisis worsens for Frank amid heavy injury list

The loss of Bergvall further depletes a Spurs midfield already missing several primary first-team regulars.

Rodrigo Bentancur recently underwent hamstring surgery, while James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski remain unavailable as they recover from their own respective knee operations.

Frank has been forced to rely on academy products and versatile squad players to fill the void during a spell of one win in six to start the year.

It remains to be seen if Bergvall will be fit in time for Sweden's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, scheduled for late March.