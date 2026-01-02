Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Sunderland clash: James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons latest

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 09:39 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 09:41

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Brentford, with the result leaving Thomas Frank's side in 12th spot in the Premier League table, four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Sunderland, who are seventh in the division.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August, and the Englishman is targeting a return to action during pre-season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Solanke underwent ankle surgery at the end of September, and he remains on the sidelines, with a clear return date for the striker unclear at this stage of proceedings.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is still recovering from a knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season, and a return date for the attacker is unclear at this stage.

Yves Bissouma

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Suspension/AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Bissouma remains suspended due to “an internal matter” relating to the midfielder being filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon earlier this year, while he is currently with the Mali squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Sunderland)

Udogie picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle on December 2, but the defender has made strong recent progress and could potentially be in the squad against Sunderland.

Pape Sarr

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of issue: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Tottenham are currently without the services of Sarr due to the midfielder's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Knock

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Sunderland)

Bergvall missed out against Brentford due to a knock that he suffered against Crystal Palace on December 28, but the midfielder is expected to be back in the squad on Sunday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Bournemouth)

Summer arrival Simons remains unavailable for selection due to suspension, with the attacker sent off in the recent Premier League contest with Liverpool, but the Dutchman will be able to return against Bournemouth on January 7.