Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to extend their seven-game unbeaten run when they host reinvigorated Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Frank's side have won four and drawn three of their last seven matches, leaving them third in the standings and just two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, following Aston Villa's disastrous start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first six games, they have now triumphed in all of their last four heading into this one.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The Premier League clash will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa being played?

This clash will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been Spurs' home since April 2019.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa?

Tottenham Hotspur have made an impressive start to life under Frank, losing only one of their 10 matches under the new boss, while they are also undefeated in their last seven across all competitions.

In comparison, Aston Villa failed to win any of their first six games and took until matchday five of the Premier League campaign to score their first goal.

However, the Villans have now won all of their last four matches across all competitions, and they will be confident of making it five wins in a row on Sunday.