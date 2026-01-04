Bournemouth vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 20:26

For the second time in as many Premier League gameweeks, Bournemouth pit their wits against a North London club, this time tackling Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

The Cherries' valiant efforts were in vain in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Arsenal in gameweek 20, while Spurs could only muster a point at home to Sunderland in a 1-1 draw.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Tottenham kick off?

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 7.

The clash is one of six Premier League games commencing at that exact time, a list that also includes Fulham vs. Chelsea and Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Tottenham being played?

Bournemouth are welcoming Spurs to their Vitality Stadium home, the smallest ground in the Premier League with a capacity of just 11,307.

The Cherries prevailed 1-0 over Tottenham in front of their own fans last season, courtesy of a Dean Huijsen header.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action on the Sky Sports Golf channel, as part of Sky's commitment to show a whopping 215 live games this season.

Sky Sports Golf is channel number 406 on Sky, 515 on Virgin Media and 423 for BT/EE TV customers.

Online streaming

The Sky Go and Sky Sports app will offer mobile, laptop and tablet streaming for Sky customers, but those without a TV package can also watch on NOW TV.

A day pass costs £14.99, while a monthly subscription will set you back £30.99 a month, and the service can be accessed on phones, computers, games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time, and they will also be available on the club accounts and the Sky Sports website.

Viewers can also watch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.40pm on BBC One on Wednesday night.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Tottenham?

Formerly keeping pace with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, Bournemouth have fallen well off the pace during the winter months and are now winless in 11 top-flight games on the spin.

The Cherries are only three places above the dreaded drop zone - albeit with a healthy points gap to the bottom three - but it remains to be seen whether Andoni Iraola still has Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo at his disposal for the visit of Spurs.

Speaking of Tottenham, Thomas Frank's future could soon be at stake if the underwhelming results continue, as the reigning Europa League champions have only won two of their last 11 matches in the division.

However, the Lilywhites could overtake Arsenal to become the Premier League's best-performing away team again; the Lilywhites have collected 18 points on the road this term, just two fewer than the Gunners' 20.