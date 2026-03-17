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Mar 18, 2026 8.00pm
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Atletico

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Spurs vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Atletico Madrid to North London on Wednesday night for the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

Atletico lead 5-2 from the first leg of their European tie in Spain, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of the contest.

TOTTENHAM VS. ATLETICO MADRID

TOTTENHAM

Out: Richarlison (suspended), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)

Doubtful: Conor Gallagher (illness), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (head), Joao Palhinha (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

ATLETICO

Out: Jan Oblak (muscle), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle)

Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez

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