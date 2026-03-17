Team News: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Atletico Madrid to North London on Wednesday night for the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.
Atletico lead 5-2 from the first leg of their European tie in Spain, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of the contest.
TOTTENHAM VS. ATLETICO MADRID
TOTTENHAM
Out: Richarlison (suspended), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)
Doubtful: Conor Gallagher (illness), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (head), Joao Palhinha (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke
ATLETICO
Out: Jan Oblak (muscle), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle)
Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez