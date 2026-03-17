Team News: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 17 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 20:00

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Atletico Madrid to North London on Wednesday night for the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

Atletico lead 5-2 from the first leg of their European tie in Spain, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of the contest.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Richarlison (suspended), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)

Doubtful: Conor Gallagher (illness), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (head), Joao Palhinha (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

ATLETICO

Out: Jan Oblak (muscle), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle)

Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez