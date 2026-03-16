Champions League
Spurs
Mar 18, 2026 8.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Atletico

Tottenham vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Igor Tudor's side in Champions League showdown

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Three changes for Tudor? How Spurs could line up against Atletico
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Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor could make three changes to his starting side for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg with Atletico Madrid.

Micky van de Ven missed the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday through suspension, but the Netherlands international will be back in the fold for this match.

Van de Ven is set to come in for Radu Dragusin, while Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani could replace Richarlison and Souza.

Richarlison will be a big miss for Spurs on Wednesday, with the Brazilian suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the first leg.

Tottenham will once again be without the services of a whole host of important players for the Champions League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison (suspended), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) are all out of the fixture.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher (illness), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (head) and Joao Palhinha (head) will all need to be assessed.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

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