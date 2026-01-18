Tottenham lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Thomas Frank faces selection crisis

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 18:12

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank faces a bona-fide selection crisis for Tuesday's critical Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Dane is said to be losing internal support after Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss to West Ham United, and a dissatisfactory result on Tuesday could very well spell the end of his time in charge.

It is hard not to sympathise with Frank on the selection front, though, as Spurs' injury problems worsened on Saturday when Ben Davies was stretchered off with a nasty-looking leg injury.

The Welshman joins Joao Palhinha (knock), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and Richarlison (thigh) in the treatment room, while Yves Bissouma, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Conor Gallagher are all ineligible for the fixture for one reason or another.

Pape Sarr will surely not be considered for selection just two days after the Africa Cup of Nations final either, so Frank's hand will be forced in midfield, where Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall should operate in the double pivot.

The hosting manager can call upon Dominic Solanke again domestically, but he remains ineligible in Europe, so Randal Kolo Muani, Mathys Tel, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert should be retained.

Van de Ven's suspension and Davies's injury open the door for Djed Spence and Kevin Danso to come into the backline, where Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario are still mainstays.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bergvall; Odobert, Simons, Tel; Kolo Muani