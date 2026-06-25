Uruguay vs. Spain: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 08:54 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 08:55

Spain and Uruguay will round off their Group H campaigns at the 2026 World Cup with a clash in Mexico on Friday.

La Roja are currently top of Group H on four points, while Uruguay are second on two points, with both teams looking to qualify for the round of 32.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Spain and Uruguay ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 10

Uruguay wins: 0

Draws: 5

Spain wins: 5

Spain and Uruguay have locked horns on 10 previous occasions throughout history, and it is the former that comfortably lead the head-to-head five wins to zero, while there have also been five draws between the two teams.

The first-ever clash between the two nations came in the group stage of the 1950 World Cup, with that contest finishing 2-2, and the pair also locked horns in the group stage of the 1990 World Cup, with a goalless draw occurring on that occasion.

The only other competitive game between the two teams came in the Confederations Cup in 2013 - Spain recording a 2-1 victory over Uruguay in the group stage.

The other seven matches have all been friendlies, and Uruguay are still waiting for their first victory over Spain.

Former Barcelona attacker Pedro is actually the all-time leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, having scored three times for Spain against Uruguay.

Previous meetings

Jun 16, 2013: Spain 2-1 Uruguay (Confederations Cup)

Feb 02, 2013: Spain 3-1 Uruguay (international friendly)

Aug 17, 2005: Spain 2-0 Uruguay (international friendly)

Jan 18, 1995: Spain 2-2 Uruguay (international friendly)

Sep 04, 1991: Spain 2-1 Uruguay (international friendly)

Jun 10, 1990: Uruguay 0-0 Spain (World Cup)

May 24, 1978: Uruguay 0-0 Spain (international friendly)

May 23, 1972: Spain 2-0 Uruguay (international friendly)

Jun 23, 1966: Spain 1-1 Uruguay (international friendly)

Jul 09, 1950: Uruguay 2-2 Spain (international friendly)

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