Preview: Spain Women vs England Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 03 Jun 2026 23:00

England Women will travel to Mallorca for Friday's Women's World Cup qualifier against Spain Women at Son Moix.

The Lionesses currently occupy top spot with maximum points from four games, while the reigning world champions are three points adrift in second place.

Match preview

England have only had one slip-up since beating Spain on penalties in last summer's European Championship final in Basel.

The Lionesses returned to action with a 2-1 defeat by Brazil before bouncing back with three comfortable victories over Australia, China and Ghana.

After signing off 2026 with four friendlies, England started their road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil with victories over Ukraine and Iceland in March.

Lauren Hemp fired Sarina Wiegman's charges to a precious 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley, a vital result in the battle to secure the one and only automatic qualification spot in Group A3.

England consolidated top spot with another 1-0 success in their away clash with Iceland, knowing that a draw in Mallorca would be enough to secure the spot due to the fact head-to-head record is the first tie-breaker in World Cup qualifying.

The Lionesses should fancy their chances of negating Spain's attacking threat, having conceded just once in their previous seven internationals.

© Imago / Visionhaus

As for Spain, they, like Iceland and Ukraine, will have to settle for a playoff berth unless they can wrestle first spot off England in the final two rounds of fixtures in Group A3.

Sonia Bermudez, who replaced Montse Tome last August, started her tenure with five wins in six matches, including commanding victories over Iceland and Ukraine in the first two World Cup qualifiers.

After leaving Wembley empty-handed on April 14, Spain returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-0 home victory over Ukraine, thanks to an Edna Imade brace and goals from Maria Mendez, Eva Navarro and Vicky Lopez.

While they may be three points adrift of England, Spain know that a win by 2+ would be enough to gain the all-important head-to-head advantage over their group rivals.

Even if they win by a one-goal margin, La Roja would still leapfrog the Lionesses on goal difference ahead of Tuesday's game against Iceland in Reykjavik.

Spain may be able to take confidence from the fact they beat England on home soil this time last year, with Claudia Pina netting a brace in a 2-1 victory that secured top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

Spain Women World Cup qualifying form:

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Spain Women form (all internationals):

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England Women World Cup qualifying form:

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England Women form (all internationals):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Aitana Bonmati is back in the Spain squad for the first time this year after returning from a long injury layoff at the start of May.

After starting the final two games of Barcelona's season, the 28-year-old could feature in a midfield three with Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro.

If Bonmati starts, Mariona Caldentey could move into a front three with Esther Gonzalez and Vicky Lopez, although Bermudez can also call upon Claudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo and Edna Imade.

Meanwhile, England captain Leah Williamson will miss the final two qualifiers with a hamstring injury. The Lionesses are also unable to call upon defender Taylor Hinds and the goalkeeping duo of Khiara Keating and Ellie Roebuck. Manchester United star Ella Toone is set to make her first international appearance of 2026 after recently making her return from injury.

Spain Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Lopez, Caldentey, Gonzalez

England Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, Toone, James; Russo

We say: Spain Women 1-1 England Women

England dug deep to claim all three points in April's clash at Wembley, and we think they will do so again, although another win will prove to be a stretch too far.

The Lionesses have showcased a strong defence in recent times, and we think their efforts out of possession will enable them to pick up a vital point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.