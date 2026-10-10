Southampton vs. Portsmouth: How to watch south coast derby, TV, live stream, kickoff time, key battles

Derby bragging rights will be at stake when Southampton take on rivals Portsmouth in Sunday's highly anticipated fixture.

The last four league meetings have all finished square since Portsmouth ran out 4-1 winners in a Premier League encounter in April 2005.

The Saints will enter the derby as the favourites, having won all four of their Championship home games this season.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth have avoided defeat in their previous three outings, although they have won just two of their seven league games.

Here, Sports Mole covers all the key information about the latest instalment of this fierce rivalry, including kick-off time, how to watch and key battles.

What time does Southampton vs. Portsmouth kickoff?

The first south coast derby of the 2026-27 Championship season will start at midday on Sunday.

Where is the south coast derby being played?

The match will take place at Southampton's St Mary's, which can hold over 32,000 supporters.

Crucially, the Saints are the only Championship team yet to drop points at home this season, while they are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Portsmouth on home turf.

As for Portsmouth, they may have beaten Southampton 4-1 in an FA Cup tie at St Mary's in February, but their last head-to-head away win in the league took place 38 years ago at the Dell in January 1988.

How to watch Southampton vs. Portsmouth in the UK

TV channels

The south coast derby should draw plenty of viewers, with the match set to be shown on ITV1 and STV.

Alternatively, Sky Sports customers can watch the game via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, while there is also an option to view the contest in Ultra HD.

Online streaming

UK viewers can also watch the game online via ITVX and STV Player, which can be accessed by a number of different devices, including phones, tablets, consoles and Smart TVs.

There is also the option to watch via Sky Go for Sky Sports customers with the required subscription.

Highlights

For those who are unable to follow the game live, ITV Football and Sky Sports Football should upload highlights on their respective YouTube channels.

Three key battles to look out for in south coast derby

Larin against Portsmouth's two centre-backs

Larin heads into the derby as the Championship's leading scorer after netting seven goals in eight appearances.

Six of those have taken place at St Mary's, including a brace in a 4-1 win over Bristol City in Southampton's most recent home outing.

The Canadian striker returned early from international duty with a minor injury issue, but he has been passed fit ahead of his first experience of the south coast derby.

Larin's threat will be a major cause of concern for Portsmouth boss John Mousinho, especially as there is uncertainty about the make-up of his central defensive pairing.

Conor Shaughnessy is in a race against time to prove his fitness after picking up a groin injury in the 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers before the international break.

With Benjamin Arthur already out, there is a possibility that Mousinho could start Regan Poole and Madiodio Dia together for the first time this season.

Kavuma-McQueen vs Bree

Portsmouth's Ryan Kavuma-McQueen has been a real bright spark since arriving on loan from Chelsea in August.

The highly-rated youngester has two goal contributions in seven appearances, but more importantly, he has shown a willingness to run at opposition full-backs and take aim at goal whenever possible.

With the 17-year-old expected to start on the left flank, his duel with Southampton right-back James Bree could be key to Portsmouth's chances of progressing the ball up the pitch and creating dangerous scenarios in the final third.

Battle of the number 10s

If there is to be more entertaining than last season's goalless draw at St Mary's, the creativity of the two sides' respective number 10s will need to come to the fore.

Finn Azaz has been a key creative outlet for Southampton this term, registering four assists in his eight Championship appearances.

The 26-year-old has also found the net on three occasions, including twice in Southampton's last three matches.

In fact, all seven of his goal contributions have taken place on home turf, meaning the Saints have won all their league games this season when Azaz has registered a goal or an assist.

As for Pompey, Adrian Segecic is yet to reproduce the form he enjoyed at the back end of last season when he netted five goals in the final three matches.

However, he has still chipped in with two goal contributions this term and will be one of Portsmouth's main hopes of troubling Daniel Peretz in the Southampton goal.

A clean striker of the ball, Segecic only needs half a yard to find the target and has a knack for producing dangerous shots from distance.