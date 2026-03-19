Preview: Southampton vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 19 Mar 2026 22:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 22:08

Playoff hopefuls Southampton will attempt to claim a third consecutive victory when they play host to Oxford United on Saturday.

The U's, meanwhile, will be aiming to extend their four-game unbeaten run as they look to move out of the bottom three.

Match preview

Tonda Eckert has overseen Southampton's remarkable rise up the table since he took over the reins from Will Still in November.

Eckert has taken the Saints from 21st place all the way up to sixth position with a return of 48 points from 25 Championship matches.

In fact, the south coast side have put together a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including five wins in their previous six outings.

After dispatching Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton went on to beat Premier League Fulham 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round, before returning to league action with a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Eckert's side then pulled off a statement 2-1 away win over league leaders Coventry City and claimed a 1-0 victory in Wednesday's home clash against Norwich City, with Finn Azaz's 24th-minute effort sending the Saints into sixth place and above Wrexham on goal difference.

Southampton will have to quickly rest and recover ahead of their first home league meeting with Oxford since November 1987, and they will certainly fancy their chances of claiming all three points after winning four of their previous five Championship games that have been played on a Saturday (D1).

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While the Saints are fighting for a playoff finish, Oxford are languishing in the relegation zone and battling to extend their two-season stay in the second tier.

The U's may be sitting a point adrift from safety, but they have boosted their survival hopes with a return of 10 points from their last four matches.

Matt Bloomfield's side recorded three consecutive victories over West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers, before they had to settle for a point in last Saturday's home clash with Charlton Athletic.

Cameron Brannagan's 57th-minute penalty put Oxford on course for a fourth successive win, only for Charlton to equalise from a penalty of their own in stoppage time, ensuring the U's had to be content with a 1-1 draw.

Oxford will now head on their travels with aspirations of pulling off their first-ever league double over Southampton after winning 2-1 in December's reverse fixture.

Their hopes of achieving that feat may rest on whether they score the opening goal, considering they have lost seven of the eight away league games in which they have conceded first this season (D1).

Southampton Championship form:

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Southampton form (all competitions):

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Oxford United Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Southampton are expected to head into the weekend without the services of Mads Roerslev, Welington and Jay Robinson.

Leo Scienza and Ross Stewart are pushing to return from their respective injuries in time for Saturday's fixture.

As long as there are no fresh injury issues, Eckert could decide to stick with the same team that started the midweek win over Norwich.

Meanwhile, Oxford's Brian De Keersmaecker and Tyler Goodrham are set to miss the rest of the season with shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively.

Attacker Myles Peart-Harris will have to be assessed after he sat out the draw with Charlton due to injury.

Przemyslaw Placheta will provide a useful option off the bench after returning from a five-game injury absence to feature as a substitute last weekend.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Matsuki, Azaz, Downes, Jander, Edozie; Larin

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Konak, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Emakhu; Lankshear

We say: Southampton 2-0 Oxford United

Oxford may be unbeaten in four matches, but they face an almighty test against an in-form Southampton side.

The Saints have won four of their previous five matches, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to see off the U's on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.