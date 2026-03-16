Preview: Southampton vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 16 Mar 2026 09:36

Southampton play host to Norwich City on Wednesday evening looking for the win that would keep them as favourites to secure a playoff place.

At a time when the Saints occupy seventh position in the Championship table, Norwich travel to St Mary's sitting just six points adrift of their opponents.

Match preview

Having scrambled their way to a point at West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week, Southampton's task at leaders Coventry City looked considerably more difficult on paper.

However, the Saints showcased their qualities at the CBS Arena to inflict just a second home defeat of the season on the Sky Blues, prevailing by a 2-1 scoreline thanks to two second-half goals.

Although Wrexham beat Swansea City the previous night, Hull City's defeat at West Brom has left Tonda Eckert's side just six points adrift of fifth position with a game in hand.

Since a 2-1 defeat to the Tigers on January 17, Southampton have put together a 12-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording nine wins and three draws respectively.

While the most notable wins during that period at Fulham and Coventry have come on away territory, Southampton have still moved to 30 points from 17 league matches at St Mary's after registering three wins and one draw from their last four such encounters.

Southampton now face opponents in Norwich who are close to matching them as one of the form teams in the division.

Philippe Clement's side have won seven of their last nine games in all competitions, with one of two defeats coming away at Premier League club Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Most importantly, five victories from six Championship games have ended any threat of relegation and catapulted the Canaries into fringe playoff contenders.

Norwich will move to within three points of Southampton if they can register a sixth away win in seven outings, the solitary defeat during that period being a 1-0 reverse at second-placed Middlesbrough.

Fourteen goals have been scored in away victories over Queens Park Rangers, Wrexham, West Brom, Oxford United and Leicester City respectively.

Furthermore, Clement has witnessed Norwich concede just one goal in their last four away games.

Southampton Championship form:

W D W W D W

Southampton form (all competitions):

D W W W D W

Norwich City Championship form:

W L W W W W

Norwich City form (all competitions):

L W W L W W

Team News

Despite success last time out, Eckert may make changes in personnel and use a more attack-minded system on Wednesday.

Either Shea Charles or Tom Fellows may replace Cameron Bragg. If the latter is included, Finn Azaz would return to the number 10 role.

Meanwhile, Cameron Archer or Ross Stewart, whose minutes are being managed, may get the nod ahead of Cyle Larin.

As for Norwich, Clement could, once again, rotate a few of his Norwich players, despite making four substitutions by the 61st-minute mark versus Preston North End on Saturday.

Left-back Kellen Fisher and central-midfielder Sam Field are both options to return, while Amankwah Forson is pushing for a first start since December after three brief substitute appearances since recovering from injury.

Pelle Mattson may drop to the substitutes' bench after two appearances in quick succession after his own spell on the sidelines.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Jander, Charles, Downes; Matsuki, Stewart, Azaz

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic, Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher; Field, McLean; Gibbs, Slimane, Ahmed; Kvistgaarden

We say: Southampton 2-1 Norwich City

With Norwich travelling to the South coast on a four-game winning streak in the Championship, they will back themselves to secure at least a share of the spoils. However, the Saints are the division's form team, leading us to predict a narrow win for the home team in a quality game of football for this level.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.