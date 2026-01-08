Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 Jan 2026 11:58

Doncaster Rovers and Southampton will be bidding to reach the FA Cup fourth round when they meet on Saturday afternoon.

At a time when the home side sit in 23rd position in the League One table, the visitors are down in 15th place in the Championship standings.

Match preview

When Southampton recorded a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion on December 9 to give Tonda Eckert his sixth win in seven games, the decision to hand him the permanent head coach role appeared justified.

However, the Saints have since failed to prevail from any of their following six games, recording three draws and three defeats in the Championship.

Draws at Birmingham City and against Millwall would have been viewed as steps in the right direction, yet there is far more pessimism after the 4-0 defeat at Middlesbrough last weekend.

With 20 games remaining, Southampton sit eight points adrift of the playoffs, while they are just nine points above the relegation zone.

A trip to League One opposition in the FA Cup has come at the right time, but Southampton remain a team that have only won three of their 14 Championship away fixtures.

Furthermore, they have conceded 27 times, the most in such matches across the division, and that will only hand encouragement to Doncaster.

That is despite Grant McCann's team having accumulated just one point from their last six matches in the third tier of English football.

Fifteen goals were conceded across five defeats in a run that included games with three promotion contenders, but McCann would have been delighted with the 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Despite their struggles this season, Doncaster have avoided defeat in seven of their 12 league games played at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster have recorded 2-1 victories away at League Two duo Crewe Alexandra and Chesterfield to reach this stage of the competition.

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

L L L L L D

Southampton form (all competitions):

L D L D D L

Team News

Harry Clifton could be drafted into the Doncaster midfield as a straight replacement for George Broadbent after his first-half withdrawal against Bolton.

Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala may be recalled between the sticks, but McCann could be tempted to name a similar XI from last weekend.

Although Francis Okoronkwo has signed on loan from Everton, he has already represented Lincoln City in this season's FA Cup.

Eckert is likely to make several changes to his Southampton starting lineup with Welington, Elias Jelert and Cameron Archer all in line for recalls.

Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, signed on loan from Bayern Munich, and defender Jack Stephens can also expect starting roles.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Nixon, Pearson, McGrath, Senior; Clifton; Molyneux, Bailey, Gotts, Middleton; Hanlan

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Stephens, Wood, Quarshie; Jelert, Downes, Jander, Welington; Azaz, Scienza; Archer

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Southampton

With both teams completely out of form, who prevails from this fixture is anyone's guess. However, we can only back an away victory for the Championship side, even if they have to work hard to book their spot in the last 32.

