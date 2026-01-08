Preview: Sochaux vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 08 Jan 2026 16:32

Meeting in the Coupe de France for the first time since the late 80s, Sochaux will seek to upset the Ligue 1 leaders Lens in the round of 32 on Saturday at Stade Auguste Bonal.

A strong second-half surge against Stade Bethunois in December enabled Sochaux to advance from that contest 4-2, with Lens claiming a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Feignies.

Match preview

For the majority of the Coupe de France this season, Sochaux have relied on their attacking quality to reach this stage.

So far, it has served Vincent Hognon’s men well as they have netted multiple goals in each Coupe de France affair thus far, including two convincing 6-0 triumphs.

Saturday will easily be their stiffest challenge of the competition so far, as they have not faced a top-flight side in this tournament since 2024.

Sochaux have avoided defeat in normal time in three of their previous four Coupe de France affairs against Ligue 1 opposition, with the last such victory coming in this phase in 2024 against Reims on penalties.

They will enter this encounter having suffered just one defeat across all competitions since the beginning of November, losing 1-0 to Dijon in Championnat National action.

Les Lionceaux have a 100% home record versus their upcoming opponents at home in this tournament, beating them 1-0 in 1988 and advancing from that quarter-final tie 3-2 on aggregate.

© Imago

It has been a magical season for Lens, who enter 2026 at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, sitting a point above French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Everything Pierre Sage has done in his first season in charge seems to have worked, especially lately, with his side currently on an eight-match winning run across all competitions.

Les Sang et Or have won their last four competitive games as the visitors, emerging victorious in four of their previous five away encounters at the Coupe de France.

This team have given up a league-low 13 goals domestically in 2025-26, conceding a goal or fewer in four successive Ligue 1 affairs.

A win on Saturday would mark their first appearance in the round of 16 since going all the way to the quarter-finals in 2023.

Lens have won their previous three meetings with Sochaux, all in Ligue 2, with the former conceding no goals in any of those outings.

Sochaux Coupe de France form:

Sochaux form (all competitions):

Lens Coupe de France form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

In between their fourth and fifth round Coupe de France fixtures, Sochaux made five changes to their starting 11 with Elson Mendes Da Silva, Mohamed Toure, Abdzerrezzek Saidi, Julien Vetro and Boubacar Fofana all coming into the lineup versus Bethunois.

Kapit Djoco had the opener for them in that game, with Fofana also scoring, while Da Silva notched a brace in the second half to ensure they advance.

A lower leg injury is likely to keep Jonathan Gradit on the Lens sidelines this weekend, Jhoanner Chavez is doubtful with a sore thigh, Ruben Aguilar and Odsonne Edouard are questionable with knocks, while Mamadou Sangare is with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rayan Fofana, Saud Abdulhamid and Andrija Bulatovic all found the back of the net for them as they took care of Feignies in the previous round.

Sochaux possible starting lineup:

Jeannin; Da Silva, Vitelli, Mendy, Saidi; Bayanginisa, Mexique; Vetro, Boutouaou, B. Fofana; Loubao

Lens possible starting lineup:

Gurtner; Sarr, Ganiou: Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Sotoca, Said; Sima, Guilavogui Sylla; R. Fofana

We say: Sochaux 0-2 Lens

Lens may have more important matches than this one on their mind, but Sage has always managed to keep them focused and energised regardless of the opponent, which is why we expect them to advance.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.