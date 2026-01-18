Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 18 Jan 2026 16:21

Slavia Prague are set to welcome Barcelona to the Fortuna Arena on Wednesday, with both sides needing a victory.

The hosts currently sit 33rd in the overall Champions League table, having picked up just three points from six matches, while the visitors are 15th with 10 points.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to follow Wednesday's match.

What time does Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday evening in the UK.

Where is Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona being played?

This match is being played at Slavia Prague's Fortuna Arena, which is the biggest venue in the Czech Republic with a capacity of around 19,370.

Slavia have an excellent record at home so far this season, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal back in November.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 6.

Streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Discovery+.

Highlights

Match of the Day will air highlights from the game on BBC One at 10:40pm on Wednesday and the highlight package will also be available on the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played and highlights will be available on their YouTube channel after the match.

What's at stake between Slavia Prague and Barcelona?

Slavia Prague have failed to pick up a single win from their six league phase matches, having drawn with Bodo/Glimt, Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao and lost to Inter Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Jindrich Trpisovsky's side are still in the mix for playoff qualification and will be hoping to cause a major upset against Barcelona.

Hansi Flick's men have had a mixed Champions League campaign so far, picking up impressive wins over the likes of Newcastle and Olympiacos while also suffering disappointing defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Barcelona could move into the top eight with a win on Wednesday and will finish their league phase campaign at home to FC Copenhagen on January 28, while Slavia will travel to Pafos FC in their final league match.