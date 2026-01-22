Barcelona injury news: Pedri timeline 'emerges' after midfielder suffers issue vs. Slavia Prague

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 07:33 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 07:35

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has revealed that Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

The Spain international was replaced in the 61st minute of the European fixture, which Barcelona won 4-2 to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish in the Champions League table.

However, the success has come at a cost, with Pedri suffering a hamstring injury which is set to sideline him during a crucial stage of the campaign.

"I don't know exactly how he is but it's a hamstring problem. We will have to wait until tomorrow to see how he goes but it's not good news," Flick told reporters during his post-match press conference.

Barcelona could provide an update before the end of the week, but according to AS, the midfielder is expected to be out for at least the next three weeks.

© Imago

Pedri could miss three weeks with hamstring injury

If a three-week absence is confirmed, Pedri would be sidelined for five Barcelona matches, including their final Champions League league stage fixture at home to Copenhagen next week.

Pedri would also be missing for the league fixtures with Real Oviedo, Elche and Mallorca, in addition to a Copa del Rey quarter-final with Albacete.

Barcelona will also be missing Frenkie de Jong through suspension against Copenhagen next week, having picked up a yellow card in the latter stages of the clash with Slavia Prague.

"It wasn't easy out there today. It was really cold and Slavia are a physical team. I said before the game that it would be physical and that they have some great players and it's not easy to defend against them," added Flick when asked about Wednesday's game.

© Iconsport

"I am really happy with the team's reaction and in the end we deserved the three points, especially after our much better second half performance.

"We have seen today how tough the Champions League is. The most important thing is to win and next Wednesday all will be decided - we have to get three points and then see what happens."

The result has left Barcelona in ninth spot in the Champions League table, level on points with the three teams directly above them, meaning that a top-eight spot is certainly achievable on the final matchday.

The Catalan outfit will now switch their focus back to La Liga, though, preparing to resume their domestic campaign against Real Oviedo on Sunday.