Team News: Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their Champions League campaign against Slavia Prague on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are 15th in the overall Champions League table, two points off the top eight, while Slavia Prague sit down in 33rd spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

SLAVIA PRAGUE VS. BARCELONA

SLAVIA PRAGUE

Out: Matous Srb (ankle) Dominik Javorcek (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Stanek; Holes, Chaloupek, Ogbu, Zima; Doudera, Moses, Provod, Sadilek, Sanyang; Chytil

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Lamine Yamal (suspended)

Doubtful: Raphinha (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Fermin, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres

