Preview: Slavia Prague vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will be aiming to boost their hopes of a securing a top-eight spot in the Champions League table when they tackle Slavia Prague on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are currently 15th in the league stage, two points off eighth-placed Atletico Madrid, while a struggling Slavia outfit are down in 33rd spot in the table.

Match preview

Slavia Prague have not played a competitive match in over a month due to the break in their domestic campaign, with the team's last non-friendly taking place on December 13 - a 4-3 success over Jablonec in Czech Republic's top division.

Since then, the Red and Whites have tackled Basel, Karlsruher and Brann in friendlies, but their preparation for this match has hardly been ideal, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a real struggle for the club in the Champions League this term.

Indeed, Jindrich Trpisovsky's side have a record of zero wins, three draws and three defeats from their six matches in the league phase, with three points leaving them down in 33rd spot, four points off a playoff spot, so a win here is absolutely crucial for the hosts.

Slavia Prague lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game in the competition on December 9 and have only scored twice in this season's league stage.

The Red and Whites have only won two of their 16 European games against Spanish sides, losing seven times in the process, while they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona when the pair met in the Czech Republic in the group stage of the 2019-20 Champions League.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have a record of three wins, one draw and two defeats from their six matches in this season's Champions League, with 10 points leaving them 15th in the table, two points off the top eight, so this is a vital match for Hansi Flick's side.

The La Liga champions will finish their league stage campaign against Copenhagen on January 28, and two wins would put the team in an excellent position to finish in the top eight.

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a shock defeat, going down 2-1 to Real Sociedad in Spain's top flight on Sunday, and their lead at the top of the La Liga table over second-placed Real Madrid is now just a single point.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Czech opposition, recording seven wins in the process, but Flick's side have only been victorious in one of their last five away games in the Champions League, suffering three defeats in the process.

Defensive issues have been apparent throughout the season, and that could cost them the chance of a successful European campaign despite their immense talent in the final third.

Slavia Prague Champions League form:

DLDLDL

Slavia Prague form (all competitions):

WDWWLW

Barcelona Champions League form:

WLWDLW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Team News

Slavia Prague, who have not played a competitive match in over a month, have no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of their eye-catching clash with Barcelona.

Matous Srb and Dominik Javorcek are long-term absentees, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape, and there is set to be a spot in the final third of the field for Mojmir Chytil, who has eight goals in 22 appearances this season.

Lukas Provod has been the team's standout player this season, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 26 appearances, and the 29-year-old will feature in the first XI, but nine-goal Tomas Chory could start on the bench.

As for Barcelona, Lamine Yamal is suspended, with the Spain international picking up a milestone yellow card in the team's last Champions League game with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gavi (knee) and Andreas Christensen (knee) will both miss out, while Raphinha needs to be assessed, with the Brazilian missing out against Real Sociedad in the league due to a thigh issue.

Marcus Rashford could potentially feature down the left for Barcelona, with Raphinha, providing that he is available, going through the middle.

Fermin Lopez is also in line for a start in the final third of the field, while Ferran Torres is set to be given the nod over Robert Lewandowski at centre-forward.

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup:

Stanek; Holes, Chaloupek, Ogbu, Zima; Doudera, Moses, Provod, Sadilek, Sanyang; Chytil

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Fermin, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres

We say: Slavia Prague 0-2 Barcelona

Slavia Prague have found it difficult in the Champions League this season, and we are finding it tough to predict an upset here; Barcelona will be desperate to bounce back from their league defeat on Sunday, and we can see a routine success for the La Liga champions.

