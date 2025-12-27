Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 10:58 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 11:00

Sheffield Wednesday's search for their second Championship win of the campaign will continue on Monday when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Hillsborough.

The hosts are rock bottom of the Championship table on minus eight points, while Blackburn are 18th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Sheffield Wednesday have a record of one win, seven draws and 14 defeats from their 22 Championship matches this season, while they have scored just 18 - the worst attacking record in the division - and conceded 45 - the worst defensive record.

The Owls were deducted a further six points at the start of December for regulation breaches, following on from the 12 that they were deducted in October.

Sheffield Wednesday are on minus eight points, 30 points from safety, and it would be one of the biggest stories in the history of football if they could somehow survive.

Henrik Peterson's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Hull City, which will go down as a positive result considering how the Tigers have performed this term.

Sheffield Wednesday's only Championship win of the campaign came away to Portsmouth on September 20, but they have managed to draw two of their last four games in the second tier.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Blackburn, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, while they beat Millwall 2-0 in their final game before Christmas.

Valerien Ismael's side have a record of seven wins, five draws and 10 defeats from their 22 Championship matches this season, with 26 points leaving them in 18th spot in the table, four points ahead of 22nd-placed Portsmouth.

Rovers have only lost one of their last six Championship matches, which was a 2-1 reverse to Portsmouth on December 12.

Blackburn have actually lost three of their last five matches against Sheffield Wednesday, and the points were shared in a 2-2 draw when the pair last locked horns in April 2025.

Rovers have the sixth-best away record in the Championship this season, picking up 17 points from 11 matches, while Sheffield Wednesday have drawn three and lost nine of their 12 league games in front of their own supporters.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

LLDLLD

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

DDDLWD

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Sheffield Wednesday are currently without a whole host of first-team players, including Sean Fusire and Yan Valery, who are in action at the African Cup of Nations.

Di'Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Guilherme Siqueira, Olaf Kobacki, Max Lowe, Charlie McNeill and Ernie Weaver are also on the sidelines through injury.

On-loan Manchester United defender Harry Amass will continue in a wing-back spot for the home side, while there will be a position in midfield for the experienced Barry Bannan, who has represented the club on 470 occasions in all competitions.

As for Blackburn, Ryan Alebiosu is absent due to his involvement for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Hayden Carter, Adam Forshaw, Andri Gudjohnsen, Augustus Kargbo, Kristi Montgomery, Balazs Toth and Scott Wharton are again set to miss out through injury.

Gudjohnsen's absence is especially damaging considering that the 23-year-old is the leading goalscorer in the squad with seven goals.

Yuki Ohashi has six goals in 22 appearances during the current season, and there will again be a position in the final third of the field for the 29-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Charles; Iorfa, Otegbayo, Cooper; Palmer, Thornton, Bannan, Ingelsson, Amass; Cadamarteri, Lowe

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Pratt; Litherland, Tronstad, Morishita, Hedges; Cantwell; Ohashi, Henriksson

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday are capable of making this a tough match for Blackburn, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared here. However, Blackburn's solid away record this term could help them secure an important three points in their final match of 2025.

