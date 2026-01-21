Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils lead three-way 'battle' for promising defender

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jan 2026 21:02 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 21:02

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign a teenage defender based in the Championship, but may have to beat two Premier League clubs to his signature.

Although Michael Carrick is only expected to be in situ until the end of this season, the Red Devils remain interested in acquiring youngsters with room to grow.

One such player is Yisa Alao, 17, despite only playing a handful of games for Sheffield Wednesday.

The young defender has made two appearances in the Championship, with five in all competitions, but he remains a sought-after talent.

Manchester United 'submit formal offer' for Yisa Alao

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, United have submitted an official offer to sign Wednesday's Alao.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise at Hillsborough, having recently made his full senior debut against Portsmouth in the Championship.

United are understood to be leading the chase for the teenager but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

Alao is said to have impressed scouts with his physical attributes and versatility across the backline during his limited first-team exposure this season.

The South Yorkshire club are reportedly duty-bound to listen to offers for their prized assets due to ongoing financial constraints behind the scenes.

Financial turmoil forces Wednesday to 'consider' Alao departure

Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen recently admitted that the club may be forced to sanction player sales to raise vital funds this month.

While the Owls are desperate to retain their homegrown talents, the current economic situation at the club has made a significant transfer difficult to ignore.

“There has to be something (player sales). I think we need to do something," said Pedersen.

"But of course I want to keep our players with the squad we have now. For Yisa, he’s a special boy because he’s one of our own. Of course, we want to keep our biggest assets in the club.”

Alao is viewed as a special prospect by the coaching staff at Hillsborough, but the lure of a top-flight move may prove too strong to resist.

United are believed to view the defender as an ideal long-term project who could follow in the footsteps of previous academy success stories.

Should the deal be finalised, the youngster is expected to initially join the U-18 squad to continue his development.