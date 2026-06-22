Scotland vs. Brazil: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 21:10 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 01:27

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 10

Scotland wins: 0

Draws: 2

Brazil wins: 8

Scotland and Brazil have faced each other 10 time on the international stage, spanning both competitive and friendly fixtures, and the Selecao comfortably lead the head-to-head battle with eight wins and two draws.

The Scots are yet to taste victory against the five-time world champions, tough they did hold the South American giants to 1-1 friendly draw in their very first meeting back in June 1966. Steve Chalmers's first-minute opener was cancelled out by Servilio on the 15-minute mark at Hampden Park.

Brazil responded by claiming back-to-back 1-0 friendly wins over Scotland between 1972 and 1973, before they were held to a goalless stalemate by Willie Ormond's side in the first World Cup meeting between the two nations during the first group phase at the 1974 tournament.

However, the Selecao have since won each of their last six encounters with the Scots across all competitions, including three at the World Cup and three in a friendly capacity.

Brazil's biggest win to date against Scotland came at the 1982 World Cup when goals from Zico, Oscar, Eder and Falcao helped them secure a 4-1 group-stage victory after David Narey had given the Scots an early lead.

The Selecao won by narrow one-goal scorelines in their next two World Cup group-stage meetings with Scotland, beating them 1-0 in 1990, thanks to a late strike from Muller, and 2-1 in 1998, with Tommy Boyd's second-half own goal settling the contest.

The most recent meeting between Scotland and Brazil took place at the Emirates Stadium in London in March 2011 when a brace from the Selecao's all-time leading goalscorer, Neymar, sealed a 2-0 friendly win over Craig Levein's side.

Previous meetings

Mar 27, 2011: Scotland 0-2 Brazil (Friendly)

Jun 10, 1998: Brazil 2-1 Scotland (World Cup)

Jun 20, 1990: Brazil 1-0 Scotland (World Cup)

May 26, 1987: Scotland 0-2 Brazil (Friendly)

Jun 18, 1990: Brazil 4-1 Scotland (World Cup)

Previous World Cup meetings

Jun 10, 1998: Brazil 2-1 Scotland (World Cup)

Jun 20, 1990: Brazil 1-0 Scotland (World Cup)

Jun 18, 1990: Brazil 4-1 Scotland (World Cup)

Jun 18, 1974: Brazil 0-0 Scotland (World Cup)