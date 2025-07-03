Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between San Diego and Houston Dynamo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

San Diego will host Houston Dynamo in a Major League Soccer affair at Snapdragon Stadium this weekend, looking to hold on to top spot in the Western Conference

The hosts currently sit at the summit with 39 points, while the visitors are in 10th place with 23 points as they try to stay in the playoff picture.

Match preview

San Diego's inaugural MLS campaign continues to impress, with Mikey Varas’s side establishing themselves as serious contenders in the West.

They lead the Western Conference standings and are second overall in the MLS table, an evidence of the consistency and resilience they have shown so far.

The newcomers are unbeaten in their last four matches and claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Dallas last weekend, thanks to a 96th-minute winner from Tomas Angel, a result that took them to eight wins in their last 10 games, with only one defeat and one draw in that run.

Varas’s side are also turning Snapdragon Stadium into a fortress, unbeaten in their last five home matches, with four victories and one draw, giving them the momentum and home advantage heading into their first-ever meeting with the visitors.

San Diego’s ability in front of goal has been their biggest strength so far, as they are the best attacking team in the Western Conference with 41 goals scored, and will be confident of extending their lead at the top.

Houston Dynamo returned to winning ways last weekend with a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling St. Louis City, a result that ended a three-game losing streak.

However, Ben Olsen’s men have lacked consistency this season and remain three points off the playoff spots, leaving them off ending their playoff streak this year.

The Texas side have struggled to build momentum, managing just one winning streak of more than one game this season, which came in May with victories over FC Dallas and Minnesota United, an inconsistency that has left them mid-table and playing catch-up as the regular season passes its halfway point.

Away from home, Houston have only managed two wins in nine league outings this term, and have lost three and drawn four of the others, while they head into this match having lost their last road fixture.

San Diego MLS Playoffs form:

San Diego form (all competitions):

Houston Dynamo MLS Playoffs form:

Houston Dynamo form (all competitions):

Team News

San Diego are contending with a growing injury list, including Andres Reyes, Anisse Saidi, Hamady Diop, Hirving Lozano, Marcus Ingvartsen, Patrick McNair and William Kumado, who are all sidelined due to muscle issues.

Luca De La Torre and Anibal Godoy are available again after returning from international duty, while Milan Iloski is expected to lead the attack once more after a quiet outing against Dallas.

Houston Dynamo are still without Andrew Tarbell, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, and Nelson Quinones, who is out with a knee problem, while Jack McGlynn is unavailable due to international commitments with the United States at the Gold Cup.

Ezequiel Ponce scored the winner against St. Louis, taking his tally to five goals for the season and will spearhead the attack once again.

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Santos; Verhoeven, McVey, Pilcher, Bombino; Tverskov, Boateng, Valakari; Dreyer, Iloski, Mighten

Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; Andrade, Sviatchenko, Ortiz, Escobar; Raines, Artur; Lingr, Bassey, Holmes; Ponce

We say: San Diego 2-0 Houston Dynamo

San Diego are flying at the moment, and with their current form, it is difficult to see how an underperforming side like Houston will escape without defeat here.

We expect the hosts to extend their fine streak, and probably keep a clean sheet against a visiting side that has struggled for goals.

