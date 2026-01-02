Preview: Rotherham United vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 02 Jan 2026 18:26

Relegation-threatened Rotherham United will welcome in-form Mansfield Town to the New York Stadium, with the two clubs having contrasting objectives for the rest of the League One campaign.

The hosts find themselves in freefall, as they have lost their last six league games, resulting in them occupying 22nd in the division, while the Stags are ninth, just six points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Rotherham are desperate for a victory, as they are winless in their last nine league games, which has seen them plummet into the relegation zone.

However, all is not lost for the Millers this season, as they are only three points away from Burton Albion, who occupy the spot directly above the drop zone, and so their League One status is salvageable should they find some form starting with this game against Mansfield.

Matt Hamshaw will be feeling the pressure as his side continue to struggle, but a win would change all that, and should they collect three points, they will also end their recent poor record of playing on Sundays, as they are winless in their last four league fixtures on this day.

Fans can take confidence ahead of this fixture by looking at their historic home record with the visitors, as Rotherham have lost just two of their 30 home league games against Mansfield Town.

Meanwhile, the Stags enter this game in fine form, as they have won three consecutive games in the division, beating Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers before an impressive 3-0 win over Bradford City on New Year’s Day.

Nigel Clough’s side were in the relegation zone before their Boxing Day trip to Barnsley, but following this impressive festive period, they could push for the playoffs if they continue their form through 2026, as they are currently just six points off sixth.

Mansfield won the reverse fixture between the pair earlier in the campaign, and if they leave with three points this Sunday, the club will complete just a second league double over Rotherham after the 1933-34 season.

In order to achieve this, they must earn a third consecutive away win in the EFL - a feat they have not achieved since October 2024.

Rotherham United League One form:

L L L L L L

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

L D L W W W

Team News

Rotherham will have been delighted to see Jordan Hugill fit to start against Peterborough United after being withdrawn after only 38 minutes against Blackpool, and he is expected to once again lead the line for the Millers.

Joshua Kayode was still absent from their last game, and he remains out alongside the likes of Sam Nombe, Josh Benson and Kian Spence.

Worryingly for the Millers, Reece James played through injury in the first half of the last game but had to be withdrawn at half time, so he will likely be missing for this next game alongside Denzel Hall, another victim of the Peterborough loss.

Mansfield will be without Elliott Hewitt after he was forced off early against Bolton with an injury, and he was not part of the squad that earned three points against Bradford.

The Stags could also be without Will Evans, who was withdrawn at half time in their last game, and Kyle McAdam, who did not make an appearance from the bench in that fixture, as both are suspected to be ruled out with injuries.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Holmes, Baptiste, Jules; Raggett, Yearwood, Powell, McWilliams, Martha; Hugill, Etete

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Cargill; Atkins, Reed, McDonnell, McLaughlin; Oates, Moriah-Welsh, Blake-Tracy

We say: Rotherham United 1-1 Mansfield Town

Mansfield may enter this game in form; however, without top scorer Evans, they may struggle to break down a side that are desperate for a result in front of their own fans.

Rotherham need a win after nine games without one, but they should fall short of achieving this and only collect a draw which will see them remain in the relegation zone.

