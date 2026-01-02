Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga clash at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 18:03

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has a big decision to make in the final third of the field for Sunday's La Liga contest with Real Betis at Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is out of the match due to a knee injury, and Gonzalo Garcia is the favourite to be given the nod as his replacement, despite the fact that the Spaniard is yet to find the back of the net during the 2025-26 campaign.

Alonso does have the option of changing formation, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo potentially playing as a front two, but the expectation is that Gonzalo Garcia will feature.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Brahim Diaz (AFCON) are also out of the match for the capital giants.

However, Alvaro Carreras is available again after serving a suspension against Sevilla.

Federico Valverde was absent before the winter break due to muscular overload, but the Uruguay international should be cleared to feature from the first whistle.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen are expected to operate in the middle of the back four.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Vinicius