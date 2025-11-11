Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Republic of Ireland and Portugal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Portugal will punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup if they beat the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate Group F fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night.

The Boys in Green are out for revenge after they suffered a slender 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture held in Lisbon last month, courtesy of a 91st-minute goal from Ruben Neves.

Match preview

Since winning an unprecedented second UEFA Nations League title in June, Portugal have picked up 10 points across four World Cup qualifiers and they currently sit top of Group K, five points clear of their nearest challengers Hungary.

After scoring nine goals across victories in their first three matches, Portugal’s perfect record in qualifying came to an end last month when they were forced to settle for a 2-2 home draw with Hungary, who had captain Dominik Szoboszlai to thank for scoring a 91st-minute equaliser.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the draw with Hungary to become the all-time top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying (41) and extend his record international goal tally to 143 in 235 appearances. The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker is determined to fire his country to what will be his final international tournament before he decides to hang up his boots.

Portugal, who have never won a World Cup, are bidding to qualify for the Finals for the seventh time in a row. A win for Roberto Martinez’s men against Ireland will secure their spot a next summer’s tournament, but they could still qualify with a draw or a defeat if Hungary fail to beat Armenia.

Ranked fifth in the world by FIFA, Portugal are unbeaten in each of their last seven international matches (W5 D2), while they have also won four of their last five encounters with Ireland (D1), which bodes well ahead of Thursday’s contest.

Not since 2006 have the Republic of Ireland qualified for the World Cup, but their hopes of reaching the 2026 tournament were boosted by an important 1-0 victory at home to 10-man Armenia in their fourth Group F fixture last month.

Evan Ferguson’s second-half strike was enough to secure the first victory in qualifying for the Boys in Green, who currently sit third in the group with four points and just one point behind second-placed Hungary - their opponents in a potentially-pivotal final fixture on Sunday.

Ranked 62nd in the world by FIFA, Ireland head into their clash with Portugal aware that they need to match or better Hungary’s result against Armenia if they wish to keep their qualification hopes alive heading into matchday six.

Heimir Hallgrimsson has only won five of his 14 international matches in charge of Ireland during his 16-month reign, but he can a least take comfort from the fact that his team are unbeaten across their last five matches at the Aviva Stadium (W3 D2), while they also held Portugal to a goalless stalemate in their last home encounter in November 2021.

Team News

Evan Ferguson has scored three of the Republic of Ireland’s four goals in World Cup qualifying, but the on-loan Roma striker has been ruled out of Thursday’s fixture with an ankle injury and is a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Hungary.

Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes and Callum O'Dowda are also sidelined with injuries, while Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby are both suspended but will be available for selection against Hungary.

In-form Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has been drafted into the Irish squad and could be handed his international debut, while Troy Parrott and Adam Idah are also in contention to start up front in the absence of Ferguson.

As for Portugal, Chelsea’s Pedro Neto and Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves have withdrawn from the squad with respective groin and muscle injuries.

While Bernardo Silva is seemingly the most likely candidate to operate on the right flank, Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao and uncapped Carlos Forbs could all battle for a start on the left in the absence of Neto.

Ronaldo, who enters this fixture in fine form having scored nine goals in just eight Saudi Pro League games for Al-Nassr, is poised to lead the line for Portugal and will be looking to score his first goal on Irish soil at the fourth time of asking.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Taylor, Johnston; Ebosele, Azaz; Parrott

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Fernandes, Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

We say: Republic of Ireland 0-2 Portugal

Despite conceding at the death in their last meeting with Portugal, Ireland will back themselves to frustrate Martinez’s men once again and will hope to have the luck of the Irish on their side on home soil, where they are without a defeat in their last five games.

However, Portugal will be fired up to secure their spot at the World Cup as they will be keen to avoid taking their qualification campaign to the final matchday. With a strong squad, on paper, the visitors should have enough to break down the hosts on Thursday.

