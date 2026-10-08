Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe exit verdict delivered after ‘tip of the iceberg’ moment

The possibility of Kylian Mbappe leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2026-27 season should not be ruled out, according to a report.

Widely regarded as one of the best players in world football, Mbappe joined Los Blancos on a free transfer in 2024 upon the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain where he spent seven years of his career.

The France international has since scored 94 goals in 111 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, but he is yet to win a major trophy with the club.

Mbappe scored 42 goals in 44 games last season and has since made a prolific start to the new campaign, netting eight times in as many matches across La Liga and the Champions League.

While the 27-year-old remains an integral first-team figure at Real Madrid and has three years remaining on his contract, questions have been raised over his relationship with the club and his future at the Bernabeu.

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Mbappe’s Real Madrid decisions come into question

After sustaining a minor knee injury on international duty, Mbappe was granted permission by Real Madrid to begin his recover away from the club on vacation, but he has since been pictured riding a bicycle during trips to France and Switzerland, which have sparked criticism.

A social media post of Mbappe on a bike, with the lyrics “Who is very bad? The bad guy” superimposed over the images, has since been linked to previous comments made by head coach Jose Mourinho.

Discussing activities that players should avoid a few weeks ago, Mourinho told reporters: “You can’t go skiing in the mountains, you can’t ride a bike. If he does, even hiding from the club, I don’t care so much about contracts, but about the image you give."

Mbappe’s conduct has since been questioned by RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, who believes that his latest actions are part of a bigger concern surrounding the 2026 Ballon d’Or contender.

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“Mbappe can’t keep making mistakes like this”

As quoted by Madrid Universal, Riolo said: “The bicycle incident is just the tip of the iceberg. I’m starting to wonder: Does Mbappe still have the desire? What does he want?

“It seems like he wakes up every morning thinking, ‘I’m going to screw up.’ He can’t keep making mistakes like this.”

He added: “I’m not saying he has to go to every away game, but on Monday at the Stade de France, all the big names (for France) were there.

“The French football family gathered together. I’m not saying it’s mandatory, but he has the right to do something, instead of sending this ‘I don’t give a damn what you think’ message, but there’s a limit.

“Send a positive message. Come to the Stade de France: ‘No, I don’t want to.’ Stay in Madrid: ‘No, I don’t want to.’ Don’t show up outside a nightclub: ‘No, I don’t want to.’

“Go for a bike ride when Mourinho doesn’t want you to: ‘No, I don’t want to.’ Enough! You’re going too far, enough!”

Riolo has suggested that Mbappe is “not mentally well”, with his personal life and commitments on and off the pitch impacting his recent decisions.

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“Let’s not rule out a departure for Mbappe at the end of the season”

“I get the impression that he’s not mentally well,” he added. “When you leave him at the World Cup, everything is fine. He’s with his friends, having a great time, projecting a fantastic image.

“Then, his obsession with the Ballon d’Or leads him to make this statement… You offend one of your friends (Ousmane Dembele), it’s a shame, but you do it. There was an explanation, but in reality, there isn’t one. Enough! You’re just giving your detractors more ammunition.

“He doesn’t understand why no one in his circle is telling him this; it leads me to conclude that he’s not well. His personal life has changed. He has the right to be in love, but does he want something more? Football is exhausting him.

“Everything that’s happening around him, the expectations, are wearing him down, especially now that he’s making such a drastic change of sponsor.

“I don’t understand how he’s handling it or who these people are who are really thinking about everything around him. I don’t understand what he’s trying to do, this attitude, this distancing from everyone.”

Riolo concluded by making a bold claim about Mbappe’s future at Real Madrid, saying: “Let’s not rule out a departure at the end of the season.”

Real Madrid return to La Liga action on Saturday when they face Villarreal at the Bernabeu, but it remains to be seen whether Mbappe will be fit to feature.