Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Villarreal: Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate updates

Real Madrid will resume their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 15 points, six points behind the reigning champions Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Villarreal, who occupy ninth spot in the division on eight points.

Rodrygo

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

Eder Militao

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation, but his return should come before the end of October.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Villarreal)

Mbappe suffered a knee injury while representing France during the international break, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection against Villarreal.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Villarreal)

Konate suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France, but the centre-back is expected to be available for selection against Villarreal.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Villarreal)

Valverde faces a late examination, as the midfielder bids to prove his fitness, having suffered an ankle injury against Atletico Madrid before the international break.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg last week, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Dean Huijsen

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: October 14 (vs. Roma)

Huijsen is out of this weekend's match due to the red card that he was handed in the Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid before the international break.