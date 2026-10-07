Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Villarreal: Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate updates

Real Madrid will resume their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.
Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 15 points, six points behind the reigning champions Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Villarreal, who occupy ninth spot in the division on eight points.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation, but his return should come before the end of October.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Villarreal)
Mbappe suffered a knee injury while representing France during the international break, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection against Villarreal.
Ibrahima Konate
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Villarreal)
Konate suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France, but the centre-back is expected to be available for selection against Villarreal.
Federico Valverde
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Villarreal)
Valverde faces a late examination, as the midfielder bids to prove his fitness, having suffered an ankle injury against Atletico Madrid before the international break.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg last week, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Dean Huijsen
Status: Out
Possible return date: October 14 (vs. Roma)
Huijsen is out of this weekend's match due to the red card that he was handed in the Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid before the international break.