Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Villarreal.

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they resume their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Villarreal on Saturday night.

Los Blancos suffered a 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby last weekend, which saw them relinquish control of first spot in the La Liga table to reigning champions Barcelona.

Indeed, Xabi Alonso's side have dropped to second, but they are only one point behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the capital giants will enter this match off the back of a 5-0 victory over Kairat in the Champions League.

Villarreal have made a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, with 16 points from seven matches leaving them in third spot in Spain's top flight ahead of the next set of matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look at the past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest at Bernabeu on Saturday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 53

Real Madrid wins: 30

Draws: 17

Villarreal wins: 6

Real Madrid have locked horns with Villarreal on 53 occasions throughout history, and it is the capital giants that comfortably lead the head-to-head record, boasting 30 wins to Villarreal's six.

There have also been 17 draws between the two sides, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having netted 13 times against Villarreal during his time with Real Madrid.

The two teams last locked horns at Bernabeu in October 2024, with Real Madrid running out 2-0 winners in La Liga, before Los Blancos triumphed 2-1 in the reverse game later in the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos were also 4-1 winners at Bernabeu in December 2023, but the points were shared in a pulsating 4-4 draw at the home of Villarreal towards the end of the campaign.

In La Liga, the teams have met on 50 occasions, with Real Madrid winning 27 times to Villarreal's six, but two of their last six meetings in Spain's top flight have been won by the Yellow Submarine, one of which came at home.

Real Madrid have been victorious in just three of their last eight La Liga matches against Villarreal, with the points being shared on three occasions, and the capital giants have found the Yellow Submarine to be a difficult opponent in recent seasons.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 15, 2025: Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 05, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 19, 2024: Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 17, 2023: Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 08, 2023: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 19, 2023: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Round of 16)

Jan 07, 2023: Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 12, 2022: Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2021: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 22, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2020: Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jul 16, 2020: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Sep 01, 2019: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 05, 2019: Real Madrid 3-2 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 03, 2019: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 19, 2018: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 13, 2018: Real Madrid 0-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Feb 26, 2017: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 21, 2016: Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 20, 2016: Real Madrid 3-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Mar 15, 2025: Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 05, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 19, 2024: Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 17, 2023: Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 08, 2023: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 07, 2023: Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 12, 2022: Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2021: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 22, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2020: Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

