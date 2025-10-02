[monks data]
Real Madrid logo
La Liga
Oct 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Villarreal logo

Real Madrid
vs.
Villarreal

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga showdown

By , Football Editor
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Head-to-head record and past meetings
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Villarreal.

© Imago

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they resume their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Villarreal on Saturday night.

Los Blancos suffered a 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby last weekend, which saw them relinquish control of first spot in the La Liga table to reigning champions Barcelona.

Indeed, Xabi Alonso's side have dropped to second, but they are only one point behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the capital giants will enter this match off the back of a 5-0 victory over Kairat in the Champions League.

Villarreal have made a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, with 16 points from seven matches leaving them in third spot in Spain's top flight ahead of the next set of matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look at the past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest at Bernabeu on Saturday.


Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 53

Real Madrid wins: 30

Draws: 17

Villarreal wins: 6

Real Madrid have locked horns with Villarreal on 53 occasions throughout history, and it is the capital giants that comfortably lead the head-to-head record, boasting 30 wins to Villarreal's six.

There have also been 17 draws between the two sides, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having netted 13 times against Villarreal during his time with Real Madrid.

The two teams last locked horns at Bernabeu in October 2024, with Real Madrid running out 2-0 winners in La Liga, before Los Blancos triumphed 2-1 in the reverse game later in the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos were also 4-1 winners at Bernabeu in December 2023, but the points were shared in a pulsating 4-4 draw at the home of Villarreal towards the end of the campaign.

In La Liga, the teams have met on 50 occasions, with Real Madrid winning 27 times to Villarreal's six, but two of their last six meetings in Spain's top flight have been won by the Yellow Submarine, one of which came at home.

Real Madrid have been victorious in just three of their last eight La Liga matches against Villarreal, with the points being shared on three occasions, and the capital giants have found the Yellow Submarine to be a difficult opponent in recent seasons.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 15, 2025: Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 05, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 19, 2024: Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 17, 2023: Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 08, 2023: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 19, 2023: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Round of 16)

Jan 07, 2023: Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 12, 2022: Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2021: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 22, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2020: Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jul 16, 2020: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Sep 01, 2019: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 05, 2019: Real Madrid 3-2 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 03, 2019: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 19, 2018: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 13, 2018: Real Madrid 0-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Feb 26, 2017: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 21, 2016: Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 20, 2016: Real Madrid 3-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Mar 15, 2025: Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 05, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 19, 2024: Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 17, 2023: Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 08, 2023: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 07, 2023: Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 12, 2022: Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2021: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 22, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2020: Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

ID:554534:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5484:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Data Failed

How you voted: Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Real Madrid
85.3%
Draw
10.7%
Villarreal
4.1%
197
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Real Madrid CF head coach Carlo Ancelotti on September 24, 2024
Read Next:
'Seriously doubtful' - Real Madrid star 'could' miss key Rayo fixture
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cristiano Ronaldo Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!