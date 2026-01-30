Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos linking up 'blockbuster' summer move for Bayern Munich star

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 07:43 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 08:40

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos are widely expected to add a midfielder to their squad at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with a number of players in that area of the field, including Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, linked with switches to Bernabeu.

According to reports in Spain, Pavlovic has emerged as a genuine target for the capital giants, with the 21-year-old admired by senior figures at Bernabeu.

The Germany international has a contract at Allianz Arena until June 2029, and he has been an important player for Bayern this season, scoring twice and providing one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Pavlovic has scored twice and registered one assist in 16 Bundesliga outings this term, while he started all eight of Bayern's league stage fixtures in the Champions League.

© Imago / Moritz Müller

Real Madrid 'weighing up' summer move for Pavlovic

The German's future has been the subject of speculation of late, with clubs from the Premier League, including Manchester United, believed to be keen on his services.

Bayern allegedly value Pavlovic in the region of €80m (£69m) - a significant outlay, but the midfielder would be a long-term investment for the capital giants.

Pavlovic came through the youth system at Bayern, breaking into the first team in 2023, and he has represented the German giants on 82 occasions, scoring five goals and registering four assists in the process.

The midfielder has a record of five goals and three assists in 56 Bundesliga matches, while he has featured on 16 occasions in the Champions League.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Will any midfielders leave Real Madrid this summer?

It is possible that there could be a couple of midfield departures at Real Madrid this summer, with Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos linked with exits.

Camavinga remains of interest to teams in the Premier League, and a big-money exit for the France international cannot be ruled out.

As for Ceballos, the 29-year-old's contract is due to expire in June 2027 - the Spaniard has featured on 19 occasions this season, but he is not believed to be in Real Madrid's long-term plans.