Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'listening' to £85m offers for Jude Bellingham from Premier League club

By Axel Clody | 29 Jan 2026 15:39 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:48

A key figure in the Madrid dressing room, Jude Bellingham is struggling to rediscover his best form. The Spanish press report that Real Madrid are open to offers for the English midfielder.

Signed for £107.6m (€127m) in the summer of 2023, Jude Bellingham quickly became indispensable for Real Madrid. Named La Liga's best player in his first season in Spain and a Champions League winner, the English star enjoyed a dream start with Los Blancos.

But things have been more complicated since for the Three Lions star. Despite some impressive performances, Bellingham's overall level has dropped over the past year.

© Imago

Real Madrid at a crossroads with Bellingham

Real Madrid supporters are wondering whether they will ever see the tireless midfielder from the 2023-24 campaign again. According to El Nacional, the Spanish giants have received several offers in excess of £84.7m (€100m) for Jude Bellingham from Premier League clubs.

While Real Madrid are not currently planning to sell the 22-year-old, the hierarchy have not ruled out changing their minds if their player does not rediscover his best form.

It is difficult to imagine Real Madrid parting ways with such an important and influential player as Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is still under contract until June 2029 with the club and is valued at £135.6m (€160m) on the transfer market.

His stock remains huge, particularly in the Premier League. All the top clubs dream of signing him, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Bellingham fully focused on Madrid

Nevertheless, Real Madrid could begin to lose patience if Jude Bellingham does not quickly rediscover his former level.

Third in the 2024 Ballon d'Or voting, the England international (46 caps, six goals) has drastically lost influence, both in terms of his overall play and his decisive contributions.

From the player's side, he appears to be 100% focused on Real Madrid and clearly has no intention of doing anything other than winning back the Santiago Bernabeu.