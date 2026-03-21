La Liga Gameweek 29
Real Madrid
Mar 22, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Atletico

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Atletico injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Atletico are third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID VS. ATLETICO MADRID

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Raul Asencio (muscle), David Alaba (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Pablo Barrios (thigh), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle)

Doubtful: Jan Oblak (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Sorloth, Alvarez

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