Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: El Clasico rivals set to 'battle' for 26-year-old centre-back

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 14:19 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 14:22

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, with Los Blancos preparing to rival bitter rivals Barcelona for his signature.

Schlotterbeck's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the 26-year-old's contract at Dortmund due to expire in the summer of 2027, and as it stands, there are no suggestions that he will pen an extension.

The Germany international has been linked with a number of major clubs, with Barcelona thought to be battling the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool for a deal.

However, according to SPORT, Real Madrid have 'entered the bidding war', with Xabi Alonso's side viewing the German as a key target for 2026.

The report claims that Dortmund would want a fee in the region of €70m (£61m) for Schlotterbeck, and there could be a bidding war for the defender at the end of the season.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'enter the bidding war' for Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck recently said that he is determined to "win a championship" in Germany, hinting at a potential move to Bayern, who are battling to prevent Dayot Upamecano from leaving Allianz Arena on a free transfer next summer.

"My goal is to win a championship in Germany”, Schlotterbeck told Amazon Prime DE.

"We were close. The Champions League is very difficult to win; we were close there, too. I was also close in the DFB Cup. As a professional footballer, I’ve only won the U21 European Championship. I want to finally hold something in my hands.”

Dortmund are currently second in the Bundesliga table, nine points behind the leaders Bayern, who have won 13 of their 15 league matches this term and drawn the other two.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Real Madrid are determined to sign a centre-back in 2026

Real Madrid have three defenders out of contract at the end of the campaign, and both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba could potentially leave on free transfers.

There are also concerns surrounding Eder Militao due to the Brazilian's ongoing injury issues, so it is clear that Los Blancos will look to sign a player or two in that area of the field during next summer's transfer window.

Schlotterbeck has developed into one of the leading centre-backs in European football during his time at Dortmund, representing the club on 142 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering 18 assists in the process.

This season, the German has a record of one goal and two assists in 18 appearances for BVB, including one goal and two assists in 11 Bundesliga matches.