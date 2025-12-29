Kylian Mbappe tips Morocco to win AFCON 2025 as Real Madrid star reveals prediction to PSG pal Achraf Hakimi

By Daniel Haidar | 29 Dec 2025 17:34 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 17:44

Kylian Mbappe took advantage of a few days off from Real Madrid to attend several matches at AFCON 2025 in Morocco, and in the process revealed his pick for the tournament winner to close friend Achraf Hakimi.

The France international caused a stir on Friday when he appeared in the VIP stands at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat wearing a Morocco shirt with Hakimi's name on the back for the Atlas Lions' second Group A fixture against Mali, which ended 1-1. The Real Madrid forward had travelled to support his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, who remained on the bench for the match.

On Sunday, Mbappe was in Marrakech to watch Cameroon, his father's home country, face defending champions Ivory Coast in another 1-1 draw.

Mbappe reveals his AFCON 2025 favourites to Hakimi

After attending both matches, the former PSG star has developed a clearer picture of the contenders at this 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, and he shared his tournament prediction with Hakimi, who let slip the details during a press conference on Sunday.

"It's already a pleasure to see my friend in my country. He loves Morocco," Hakimi said. "He came with his family, he's enjoying our country, the food. And he liked our team. He said we are candidates to win this AFCON."

Are Morocco still AFCON 2025 favourites?

Like Mbappe, many observers view Morocco – along with Senegal – as the leading favourites for this edition of the tournament. However, the Atlas Lions' status has been somewhat dented by their draw against Mali, with head coach Walid Regragui facing heavy criticism from supporters.

A response is expected on Monday evening when Morocco face Zambia in a match that should confirm their place in the round of 16 and send a statement of intent. Mbappe, who returns to training with Real Madrid on Monday, will certainly be following from afar.

This article was originally published on Afrik-Foot.