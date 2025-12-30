Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'set to battle Barcelona' for Brazilian wonderkid Rayan

By Daniel Haidar | 30 Dec 2025 18:53

Brazilian sensation Rayan, who currently plays for Vasco da Gama, is expected to be at the centre of an intense battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Rayan has been linked with FC Barcelona for several months. The Catalan club reportedly accelerated their pursuit in mid-November by submitting an offer to Vasco da Gama. Brazilian journalist Joel Silva indicated at the time that the Blaugrana's proposal was below his release clause, which has been set at €40m (£34m).

Whilst this matter was therefore far from settled, the Rio de Janeiro native had reportedly already agreed personal terms with FC Barcelona. The Spanish giants thus appeared to have taken pole position in this transfer saga, in which Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were also linked.

Race for Rayan

However, since this revelation, nothing seems to have progressed in this matter, and Barcelona do not appear to have significant financial resources for the winter transfer window. This leaves the door open for other suitors. According to Rudy Galetti, Real Madrid have just added Rayan to their shortlist.

At just 19 years of age, the Brazilian, who can play anywhere across the front line, has just completed a stellar 2025 season, scoring 20 goals in 57 matches for Vasco da Gama. His performances and potential have attracted the attention of the two La Liga giants, who could be set for a fierce battle.

Real Madrid also tracking Kaio Jorge

Real Madrid appear to have the financial resources to accelerate their pursuit of Rayan this winter, and the €40m (£34m) release clause does not seem to be a problem for Los Blancos, who spent €45m (£38m) on Franco Mastantuono this summer. It remains to be seen whether the Vasco da Gama striker would be interested in the Madrid project, having already agreed terms with the Catalan club.

In any case, according to the Italian journalist, Rayan is not the only Brazilian star being tracked by Real Madrid to bolster their attack. He claims that Los Blancos are also showing concrete interest in Kaio Jorge. The 23-year-old striker, who is also being pursued by Flamengo, scored 26 goals in 46 matches for Cruzeiro in 2025. Cruzeiro are reportedly asking for at least €30m (£25m) for their number nine.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.