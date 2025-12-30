Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos identify Swedish teenager Simon Eriksson as long-term Thibaut Courtois successor

By Daniel Haidar | 30 Dec 2025 20:20 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 20:21

Whilst Thibaut Courtois continues to produce miracles at Real Madrid, Los Blancos are already preparing for the future and have reportedly identified a worthy successor in Sweden.

Courtois has been at Real Madrid since 2018, and the Belgian has clearly taken his career to another level since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 12 trophies including two Champions League titles. The 33-year-old is undoubtedly one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation and remains one of the most effective shot-stoppers currently active. Whilst the Spanish giants are satisfied with his performances and have complete confidence in him, there is a clear desire to plan for the future.

Despite an impressive stint as the number one during the 2023-24 campaign, Andriy Lunin is expected to leave Real Madrid soon in order to secure regular playing time and a starting role elsewhere. No obvious successor has emerged at the club, meaning Los Blancos must turn their attention to the transfer market. According to Defensa Central, Simon Eriksson has the ideal profile to become the next goalkeeper at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Simon Eriksson: Real Madrid's next goalkeeper?

At just 19 years old, Eriksson is destined for a bright future. The IF Elfsborg goalkeeper has been steadily improving since the start of the season. Under contract with the Swedish club until June 2029, the teenager is valued at approximately £2.5m according to Transfermarkt. Standing at 1.95 metres tall, the Sweden under-21 international is highly regarded by Real Madrid and could potentially take over from Courtois in a few years' time.

However, displacing the Belgian giant will be a significant challenge. Courtois remains one of the most reliable players at Real Madrid, and goalkeepers often perform well into their later years. Iker Casillas enjoyed a lengthy spell between the sticks at the Santiago Bernabeu, and there is no doubt that the Belgium international hopes for similar longevity. Eriksson has been warned: signing for Real Madrid will not instantly guarantee him a starting position in Los Blancos' goal.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.