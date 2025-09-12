Real Madrid are reportedly confident of signing an important member of Arne Slot's Liverpool side in 2026.

Real Madrid are reportedly increasingly confident of signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer of 2026.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made the controversial decision to join Real Madrid in the summer, opting to let his Liverpool contract expire so he could pursue a fresh challenge in Spain.

As it proved, Liverpool at least managed to receive £10m to allow Alexander-Arnold to break his contract early to play in the Club World Cup.

With that said, the Reds would have been disappointed to miss out on a significant fee for one of Europe's top full-backs, and they will certainly be keen to avoid a repeat of that situation in the future.

Real Madrid optimistic of Konate swoop

However, there appears to be a real possibility that they could see Konate leave in similar circumstances at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid are believed to have identified the defender as one of their main targets for the new year, while he is also said to be one of four centre-backs under consideration by the Spanish giants.

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are growing confident of persuading Konate to join the club when his contract expires next summer.

The report claims that Los Blancos believe they are close to a verbal agreement, although the Frenchman is yet to make a final decision over his next steps.

The Premier League champions are still looking to reach an agreement with Konate over a new contract, which would effectively end the speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

Why do Real Madrid want to sign Konate?

Los Blancos splashed out £50m in the summer to strengthen Xabi Alonso's central defensive options with Spain international Dean Huijsen.

However, Real Madrid will need to sign at least one centre-back in 2026, with David Alaba expected to leave when his contract expires next summer.

There is also a possibility that Antonio Rudiger could depart on a free transfer, unless he signs fresh terms with the Spanish giants.

Konate would surely come in to be a first-choice centre-back alongside Huijsen if he were to make the move, despite the prospect of competition from a Brazilian defender Eder Militao.