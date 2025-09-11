Real Madrid draw up a four-man shortlist of 'top-level' defensive targets ahead of next summer’s transfer window, according to a report.

After failing to win a major trophy last season, Los Blancos parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti and are now managed by Xabi Alonso who oversaw four new signings in the summer.

Three of those new additions were defenders, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, left-back Alvaro Carreras and centre-back Dean Huijsen all brought in by Real Madrid ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Los Blancos are expected to bolster their centre-back options in the near future, with both David Alaba, 33, and Antonio Rudiger, 32, out of contract in June 2026 and facing uncertain futures at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eder Militao is another central defensive option at Alonso’s disposal, but he has suffered with serious injuries in recent years, while Raul Asencio is not considered a first-team regular having started just once since Alonso’s arrival in June.

Saliba, Konate, Guehi among centre-back targets for Real Madrid

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid chiefs believe that Alonso’s defence ‘needs an orderly transition’ and four ‘top-level’ players have been added to a shortlist of targets for next summer.

The ‘most established’ name on Los Blancos’ radar is said to be Arsenal’s William Saliba, who has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League under head coach Mikel Arteta.

Saliba is said to be considered by Real Madrid as a long-term investment, with the 24-year-old - likened to a prime Raphael Varane - capable of leading their defence for the 'next decade'.

However, Arsenal have no plans to part ways with Saliba any time soon and they are believed to be hopeful of extending his contract, with his current deal running out in 2027.

Two more Premier League defenders of interest to Real Madrid are Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who are both out of contract next summer.

There have been no indications to suggest that either Konate or Guehi are looking to extend their deals at Anfield and Selhurst Park respectively, while Los Blancos are aware that both players are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

Konate, who won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season, recently joked that his France international teammate and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is trying to convince him to move to the Bernabeu next year.

Guehi, meanwhile, saw a transfer to Liverpool collapse on deadline day, and while he continues to remain professional and captain Crystal Palace, his long-term future at the club remains uncertain.

Upamecano also on Real Madrid’s radar amid Bayern uncertainty

Another centre-back on Real Madrid’s shortlist is Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, who is viewed as ‘one of the most attractive’ centre-back options by the La Liga giants.

The 26-year-old is also out of contract next summer and has been tipped to leave the Allianz Arena as negotiations over a new deal have stalled, with the three-time Bundesliga winner said to asking for an annual salary in excess of €16m.

According to sources close to Real Madrid, Alonso believes that Upamecano would bring ‘leadership, aggression and speed in anticipation’, which are qualities that fit with the Spaniard’s style of play.