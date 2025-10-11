Real Madrid reportedly formulate a plan for life without Vinicius Junior if a new contract cannot be agreed, with a Premier League striker seen as a key target.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as their ideal candidate to replace Vinicius Junior if they cannot come to terms on a new contract.

Los Blancos will continue their season on October 19 against Getafe, and they will hope that forward Kylian Mbappe is available for the clash after he suffered an injury on Friday while on international duty with France.

If the Frenchman does not recover in time, winger Vinicius Junior will be expected to carry the team's attacking burden in that La Liga clash.

Despite the fact the Brazilian has been central to many of Real's successes over the years, there have been several reports of a rift between the attacker and the club's hierarchy over a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Diario Sport claim that if a breakthrough cannot be reached, Los Blancos would look to sell the winger and bring in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has the backing of former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

Should Real Madrid sell Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window?

There is no doubt that Vinicius Junior is among the best forwards in the world when he is at his best, but there is an argument that the need for him in the team has somewhat lessened since the arrival of Mbappe.

While the Brazilian scored 20 goals in 51 games last term for Real, Mbappe scored 42 times in 55 matches, significantly more than the former managed even in his best ever season for the club in 2023-24 (24).

It should be noted that neither player is particularly strong without the ball, and playing two defensively weak players in the forward line could be problematic for boss Xabi Alonso, who has implemented an aggressive style of play.

Allowing the 25-year-old to enter into the final year of his contract would also be dangerous, so perhaps selling while they can still recoup a high fee would be a sensible approach.

Does Erling Haaland suit Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso?

Alonso has shown a great willingness to adapt his playstyle as a manager, with the 3-4-3 system that he used at Bayer Leverkusen ditched in favour of a four-man defence at the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard has also changed how Real attack, as while the team were often passive under previous boss Carlo Ancelotti, the current side often press high and create scoring opportunities from turnovers of possession.

Haaland has rarely had the opportunity to demonstrate his brilliance during counter-attacks under Pep Guardiola, but his goal against Arsenal on September 21 highlighted that he is able to dangerously power through opposition defences once the ball has been won.

Signing the Norwegian may also benefit Mbappe, who predominantly played from the left in his career prior to joining Real Madrid, and Haaland's arrival could facilitate the Frenchman's move back into a wide position.